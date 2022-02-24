$80,000 is available for college and career readiness support in Indiana

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Indiana Commission for Higher Education is accepting applications for the 2022 School and Community Partnership Grant to encourage college and career readiness.
The grants aim to bring together K-12 schools, postsecondary institutions, employers and community organizations to support students' futures.
“The value of education and training beyond high school is at a tipping point,” said Indiana Commissioner for Higher Education Teresa Lubbers. “The School and Community Partnership Grants provide valuable support to the Commission’s partners to encourage students and returning adults to pursue higher education.”
Grant funding of $80,000 is made possible through Indiana Gaining Early Awareness and Readiness for Undergraduate Programs (GEAR UP). Eligible applicants can apply for up to $5,000 for programming. If the partnership directly supports an Indiana GEAR UP cohort high school, the award amount is increased to $10,000.
There are three college and career preparedness priorities with the funding:
- Completing the 21st Century Scholars’ Scholar Success Program and maintaining academic eligibility with at least a 2.5 grade point average;
- Family engagement programming focused on college and career readiness, including enrollment in the 21st Century Scholars program and the Workforce Ready Grant; and
- Pre-college and postsecondary professional development focused on Indiana’s college achievement gap.
The State Higher Education Commission is accepting applications through March 18. For more information about the School and Community Partnership Grant, visit https://learnmoreindiana.org/scholars/alumni-partners/.