 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AN AIR QUALITY ALERT HAS BEEN DECLARED...

The officials at the Indiana Department of Environmental
Management have declared an Air Quality Alert for...

Today and Friday...June 8th and 9th for all Indiana counties...

Smoke and fine particulate levels are expected to be in the
Orange or Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups range. Active children
and adults, and people with respiratory disease, such as asthma,
should limit prolonged outdoor exposure.


For further information, please see the IDEM Smog Watch page on the
Internet at:

http://www.in.gov/apps/idem/smog/

$75 million in new preschool money available in Illinois

  • 0
Early childhood providers in Illinois can apply for more money to serve children in preschool deserts.
 
The $75 million in new preschool funding is part of a broader $250 million investment.
 
The goal is to expand access to state-funded preschool to an estimated 5,000 additional low-income children across the state.
 
Interested applicants can find information on the applications on the ISBE website, https://www.isbe.net/. Applications are due by 4 p.m. June 14.
 
Priority will be given to applicants looking to expand preschool access to 5,000 more Illinois children.