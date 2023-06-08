$75 million in new preschool money available in Illinois

Early childhood providers in Illinois can apply for more money to serve children in preschool deserts.
The $75 million in new preschool funding is part of a broader $250 million investment.
The goal is to expand access to state-funded preschool to an estimated 5,000 additional low-income children across the state.
Interested applicants can find information on the applications on the ISBE website, https://www.isbe.net/. Applications are due by 4 p.m. June 14.
Priority will be given to applicants looking to expand preschool access to 5,000 more Illinois children.