700 Thanksgiving turkeys given away to local families

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Many families are struggling with high Thanksgiving food prices this year. Now, several local organizations are coming together to help hundreds have a Thanksgiving meal to remember this year.
On Saturday, Terre Haute Catholic Charities Foodbank hosted its biggest Bread and Produce Market of the year. That's the annual Thanksgiving Turkey Distribution.
Here, volunteers gave away 700 turkeys and other Thanksgiving favorites to families. And there was a big turnout this year. Organizers say 22 blocks full of people were waiting in line for food.
They say now is the perfect time to help those in need, and, even more importantly, to spread love and joy with one another during the holiday season.
"The whole intent of this is not just to feed their bodies, but also to feed their minds and spirits," Jennifer Tames, assistant agency director with Catholic Charities, said. "So much comes from having those great meals together with family, and those stories that come out of it, just the interaction - We are happy to be a small part of that."
Saturday's successful distribution was made possible by partnerships with Elanco, Duke Energy, Downtown Terre Haute Rotary, and Bill and Sally Stewart.