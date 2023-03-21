640 jobs expected with new investment in Vigo County Industrial Park

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County Redevelopment Commission has approved a bid for a $1.5 billion investment that would bring 640 jobs to the Vigo County Industrial Park.
ENTEK produces lithium-ion battery separator materials, which will support the growing electric vehicle (EV) industry in Indiana and across the United States. The jobs will be created by the end of 2027.
“This is a great day for Terre Haute and for the state of Indiana,” said Governor Eric J. Holcomb. “ENTEK’s decision to locate a new, $1.5 billion battery component manufacturing facility here will have a transformational impact on the West Central Indiana community and the Hoosier economy for generations to come. This decision cements Indiana’s leadership in the electric vehicle supply chain sector, and we are thrilled to partner with ENTEK to speed the commercialization of U.S.-built EVs.”
The campus, which is fueled in part by a $200 million grant from the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) as part of the recent Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, will enable ENTEK to scale its U.S. production, capable of supplying approximately 1.4 to 1.6 million EVs annually by 2027.
The company plans to initially construct four buildings covering 1.4 million square feet to manufacture battery separators for lithium-ion battery manufacturers across the United States
ENTEK’s site selection was focused on choosing both land and community. Larry Keith, ENTEK’s CEO, said, “We chose Terre Haute for many reasons including the excellent workforce opportunity, the incredible support provided by Steve Witt and the Economic Development Corporation, a nearly shovel ready construction site with available utilities located in an industrial park, excellent vocational education, and the business-friendly incentives from both the state and local governments.”
“It has been an incredible honor to work with Larry Keith, Kim Medford and the ENTEK team on this extraordinary opportunity for our community”, said Steve Witt, President of the Terre Haute Economic Development Corporation. “At the local level, we will do our utmost to help make ENTEK’s fabulous new project a success.”