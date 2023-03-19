5th Annual Sonia Kovalesky Day for for girls

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Saturday was an important day in the mathematics community!
It was the 5th annual Sonia Kovalesky Day for girls. She is a pioneer for women mathematicians.
High school students were invited to experience math at a higher level through fun activities! The event was all about showing young girls how math factors into real-world situations, and getting them interested in careers in math!
"A little bit of curiosity. I hope they get a little bit of confidence. Curiosity to explore things that maybe they wouldn't have explored before, but also the confidence to do that without being worried about being judged," Assistant Professor Of Math Tracey Weyand said.
This year's theme was all fun and games.