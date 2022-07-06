$500,000 worth of grant money is going back to help local business owners

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A half-million-dollar grant is making a positive difference for local business owners. This is all part of a series of new regional READI grants.
This specific grant will help with the expansion of the West Central Indiana Business Hub.
Right now, the online platform helps locals begin the process of opening a business. The hub also provides dozens of resources for already operating business owners throughout the area.
Now with the new grant money, the goal is to open a brick-and-mortar location.
"Sometimes it's hard for a potential business owner to understand what is all available to them," Courtney Chipol, the regional director for the West Central Indiana Small Business Development Center, said. "It's been our guiding light to have a brick and mortar like this so someone can walk in and there's no wrong door. They will learn about every resource available to them and it's all in one space. This funding will help us make this a reality.
The location of the future West Central Indiana Business Hub has not been determined yet.