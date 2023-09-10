5 people arrested for driving while intoxicated in Knox County

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Five drivers were arrested after Indiana State Police conducted a saturation patrol Saturday night.
ISP said the target was dangerous and impaired drivers in Knox County.
Between 7 p.m. Saturday and 5 a.m. Sunday, troopers conducted 128 traffic stops, made three drug-related arrests and arrested five people for driving while intoxicated.
Here's the list of people ISP arrested for driving while intoxicated:
- Danny Pritchard, 53, of Vincennes, IN
- Arsenio Smith, 32, of Princeton, IN
- Ronald Ragon, 63, of Lawrenceville, IL
- Tambra Lewis, 66, of Vincennes, IN
- Brandon Armstrong, 24, of Loogootee, IN
Indiana State Police said it will continue to conduct saturation patrols to locate and arrest dangerous and impaired drivers and to deter others from driving while intoxicated.