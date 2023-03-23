5 kids rescued from a Staten Island sewer system after they crawled into a tunnel and got lost

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The National Weather Service in Indianapolis IN has issued a
Flood Warning for the following rivers in Indiana...Illinois...

Wabash River.

.Rainfall of two to over four inches in multiple waves through
Saturday morning is expected to bring significant flooding to the
lower White River and parts of the East Fork White River and nearby
tributaries. Widespread minor river flooding is expected along the
Wabash and may develop along the upper White. Until the heavy
rainfall exits the area late Friday night there remains potential
for locally heavy rain to make the flooding worse.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING TO SATURDAY, APRIL
01...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute.

* WHEN...From Friday evening to Saturday, April 01.

* IMPACTS...At 22.0 feet, Pottsville Street just northwest of Terre
Haute is flooded.  Lowland flooding in progress with several river
roads flooded in Clark County Illinois.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:30 AM CDT Thursday /10:30 AM EDT Thursday/ the stage was
9.4 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
late tomorrow evening to a crest of 22.2 feet early Tuesday
morning. It will then fall below flood stage Saturday, April
01.
- Flood stage is 16.5 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM LATE FRIDAY NIGHT TO FRIDAY, MARCH
31...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Clinton.

* WHEN...From late Friday night to Friday, March 31.

* IMPACTS...At 22.0 feet, Low areas of River Park at Clinton flood.
Higher county roads and bottomlands begin to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- There is no current observed data.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
early Saturday morning to a crest of 21.7 feet early Monday
morning. It will then fall below flood stage early Thursday
afternoon.
- Flood stage is 18.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING TO FRIDAY, MARCH 31...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...From Friday morning to Friday, March 31.

* IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Park in southern Montezuma begins to
flood.  Higher bottomlands begin to flood.  Water backs up most
local tributaries. River water is at the top of some private
levees. Lowest county roads begin to flood. Parke CR 75 W begins
to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:45 AM EDT Thursday the stage was 8.3 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
late tomorrow morning to a crest of 21.7 feet early Monday
morning. It will then fall below flood stage Friday, March
31.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING THROUGH
SATURDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...East, Central, and south-central Indiana

* WHEN...From 8 PM EDT this evening through Saturday morning.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Extensive street
flooding and flooding of creeks and rivers are possible.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Total rainfall amounts of 2 to 4 inches between this evening
and Saturday morning can be expected within most of the watch
area. Locally higher amounts are possible in areas that
receive training thunderstorms. Greatest concern for high
rain rates and therefore flooding will be tonight and Friday
night.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.

&&

5 kids rescued from a Staten Island sewer system after they crawled into a tunnel and got lost

  • Updated
  • 0
5 kids rescued from a Staten Island sewer system after they crawled into a tunnel and got lost

The New York City Fire Department shared these two images on Twitter showing a manhole and entrance into the sewer system.

 FDNY

Five mischievous boys had to be rescued from a Staten Island sewer system on Tuesday after they crawled into a tunnel, ventured deep inside and then got lost, according to the New York City Fire Department.

The FDNY received an emergency call around 6 p.m. Tuesday regarding children trapped in the sewers, Chief of Department John Hodgens in a news conference Wednesday.

Edited 911 audio released by the FDNY captures some of the exchanges between a dispatcher and a child. In one exchange, the dispatcher asked for an address.

"We don't know," a boyish voice responded.

"You don't know?" the dispatcher said.

"We're like ... we're stuck in the sewers," the child said.

"You're stuck where?" the dispatcher asked.

"In the sewers," the child said.

Fire alarm dispatcher Marlind Haxhialiu said he asked the child questions to narrow down where the boys entered the sewer system, according to the FDNY. The responding fire units located the children's backpacks at the entrance to the tunnel, which leads to the sewers under Clove Lakes Park.

Authorities determined that the children had crawled into the sewer system through the tunnel and had traveled up to a quarter of a mile further inside, Hodgens said.

FDNY Lt. John Drew said the tunnel had a 40-inch opening that later reduced to about 30 inches, making it difficult to navigate.

A firefighter entered the tunnel on a rope and with breathing equipment, FDNY Deputy Chief Joe Harris said.

"It was a tight space. The member had to crouch down and then crawl," he said.

The dispatcher also asked one of the boys to guide them directionally. "Once you went down, were the sewers -- left, right, straight -- where was it? I need you to guide me," the dispatcher asked.

"Right," the child responded.

"To the right side. How long did you walk for?" the dispatcher said.

"We like ... yeah, we walked a lot," he responded.

From there, the firefighters traveled along the sewer's path to find the kids.

"We walked along the route that we knew the sewer traveled and opened up manhole covers searching for the children," Hodgens said.

Firefighters found the children by opening one of the manhole covers above them, and the dispatcher urged the kids to raise their voices and call for help. Moments after this, the FDNY said, responding units located and rescued the children.

The boys were brought to safety about 30 minutes after emergency personnel responded. They spent about an hour inside the sewer system before being rescued, Hodgens said.

Firefighter John Loennecker said the boys were "relieved" to be rescued and out of the cold, wet and dark tunnel.

"They were crawling on their knees for about an hour," he said. "It was dark down there. They had one cell phone light, and that was it."

All five kids were transported to Richmond Medical Center for evaluation. One firefighter sustained minor injuries during the rescue.

"I'm glad everyone was able to work together to rescue these five children," Haxhialiu said.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

CNN's Zenebou Sylla contributed to this report.

