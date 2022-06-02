 Skip to main content
$5,000 reward given for help capturing escaped inmate in Evansville

  • Updated
Missing Alabama inmate Casey White believed to have been spotted in Indiana, US Marshals say

Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton says surveillance video footage of missing former Alabama corrections officer Vicky White taken before her getaway with an inmate facing murder charges shows the level of preparation that went into the escape.

 US Marshals

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Gov. Kay Ivey directed the Finance Department to issue a $5,000 reward to a person who “provided valuable assistance to law enforcement in securing the apprehension and arrest of Casey White,” Ivey’s office said in a news release.

The recipient has chosen to remain anonymous, the governor’s office said. Officials did not describe what information the person provided.

Casey White and jailer Vicky White disappeared from Lauderdale County Detention Facility on April 29, sparking a manhunt that drew international attention. The two were discovered May 9 in Evansville, Indiana. Officials said Vicky White died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound after a brief chase, while Casey White was captured.

 

