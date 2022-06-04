4th Annual Rummage at the Market is a success

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - You could spot yard sales all over the Wabash Valley this weekend.
The 4th annual Rummage at the Market was one of them. This is a fundraising event put on by CASA.
This year, CASA partnered with the Farmer's Market at the Meadow's Shopping Center in Terre Haute.
Folks donated anything from household items, to electronics, to clothing for this fundraising event.
There was also a chance to go treasure hunting at the sale!
All of the proceeds go to supporting CASA children and programs.
Organizers say no items are left behind.
"We receive it as a donation, then we pay it forward to other churches or other service community organizations. So, it's a win/win. You donate here, and it just keeps getting donated. We pay it forward for everything," Vigo County CASA Director Glenna Cheesman.
The fundraising goal was approximately $4,000, and organizers say they were very close to meeting that goal.
CASA has a shoe drive coming up as well.
The organization is accepting new shoe donations of all sizes June 13 through July 14. This is all to help children who are in need of shoes for school this fall.
Donations may be dropped off at the County Annex CASA offices from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.