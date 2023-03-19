 Skip to main content
4th Annual Only In Indiana Market is huge success

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The fourth annual Only in Indiana market is in Clinton this weekend. It's all about making space for talented local vendors.

The market's home to anything from hand-made teddy bears to hand-crafted magic wands.

Organizers say the event helps connect communities across Indiana.

"We had almost 700 vendors apply, and we chose 80 from 35 counties, and so a lot of Indiana is represented here," Kevin Rader with Only in Indiana said.

Organizers say it helps both the vendors and the community.

