4th Annual Jasonville "Home for the Holidays" is this weekend!

  • 0
Home for the Holidays

JASONVILLE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Christmas tradition is back in one Wabash Valley city, and it all starts on Saturday!

The fourth annual Jasonville Home for the Holidays is a celebration the community looks forward to all year.

There will be a little bit of everything for you and your family to enjoy.

The holiday fun kicks off at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday with the Donut Dash.

The Candy Cane Hunt on Main Street will start at 1:30 p.m. 

If you are looking to get a head start on your holiday shopping, dozens of vendors will be open from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m.

At 5:45 p.m. the lighted parade begins, and the fun wraps up with a community tree lighting at 6:00 p.m.

Santa will also be free for pictures after the tree lighting.

Money raised from Saturday's festivities goes right back into the city to help with growth and future development.

For more information, click here.

