4th Annual Cruisin' for Kids Car Show

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Get your engines ready! It's time to check out this year's Cruisin' for Kids Car Show.
Visitors from all over came out to explore dozens of unique and vintage cars from all makes and models.
The 4th annual event is raising money for vulnerable children in the area.
One local car enthusiast says it means a lot to bring the community together and give back.
"It feels good," Larry Wetnight, one of the attendees, said. "I am glad we are here today. My kids are all adults and they are having a good time and that's what is important to me."
Also at the Meadows this weekend was a special Vendor's Market. Nearly 70 vendors came out to showcase their unique products.
Money raised from the Vendor's Market will go back to the Veteran's Village to help homeless veterans in our area.