47th annual Professional Firefighter Union of Indiana State convention

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The convention will welcome 198 firefighters from around the state. This is the first time that Terre Haute will host the annual event. Because of this, some local businesses have been prepping for a busy week.
Kris Kraut is the owner of Federal Coffee. he says this event is great for locally owned businesses in town.
"Really excited to have a convention downtown," he said. "Excited to see how our hotels, local small restaurants, and bars...how we welcome those guests."
Terre Haute Fire Department Chief Bill Berry says when big events like this happen, host cities typically see an increase in business.
"Anytime we have conventions, we have events, I mean it's going to draw," he said. "It's going to draw people and obviously those people are going to spend money in town."
In addition to the convention, there are scheduled events throughout the week. On Wednesday, the convention will have a public block party on Wabash Avenue. Berry explained that these events will only help surrounding businesses.
"Some of those are going to highlight the local businesses around town," he said. "So, they are going to be making money. I think every one of them are welcoming all the firefighters from across the state with open arms."
While Kraut wants his business to thrive this week, he hopes all local places get to experience the benefits of the event.
"Hopefully they spread out and share the love," he said. "That would be a great, busy, busy day. We are happy to be really excited and welcome them."