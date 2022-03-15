45th Spirit of Vincennes Rendezvous gearing up to take place

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - You can take a step back in time at the 45th Spirit of Vincennes Rendezvous this Memorial Day Weekend. Celebrate the color, costume, and lifestyle of the 18th century. Browse among 100 authentic merchant and food booths on the grounds of the French Commons located at Second and Willow Streets behind the George Rogers Clark National Historical Park.
The theme for this year’s event will be The Willing, supply ship that was utilized by Colonel Clark and his men in the stagging of their taking of Fort Sackville.
Authentic battle re-enactments are an exciting crowd-pleaser and feature the 1779 capture of Fort Sackville between the Colonial and British troops. Battles are scheduled for 1:00 and 4:00 p.m. on Saturday and 12:00 Noon and 3:30 p.m. on Sunday.
Vendor booths will give demonstrations of early frontier skills and offer period wares for sale, such as pottery, leather goods, wooden toys, pewter, herbs, wood bowls, baskets, iron works, period clothing, and more.
Adult admission $10 per day at the gate, children (6-12) $2. Buttons good for both days cost $15; advance buttons are available for $12 at the George Rogers Clark National Historical Park and all Vincennes area financial institutions. Online purchases can be made through an Eventbrite link found on the website and Facebook page. Saturday hours are 9:00 a.m. (EDT) to 6:00 p.m. and Sunday hours are 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Throughout the two-day event, visitors can stroll through the authentic encampment and interact with re-enactor members of the Northwest Territory Alliance. And there will be ongoing entertainment, period music, oxen, children’s games, storytellers, and more.
Food vendors will serve a wide variety of period foods including pork chops, turkey legs, corn on the cob, homemade pies, bread pudding, and even strawberry shortcake.
Additional Rendezvous activities include candlelight tours of the nearby Indiana State Territorial Sites, Old French House, and Grouseland - home of 9th U.S. President William Henry Harrison. Free transportation is provided for those wearing a Rendezvous button.
Special visitors to this year’s event will include the Descendants of the Signers of the Declaration of Independence.
Details are available online at www.spiritofvincennes.org, by calling
800-886-6443, or on the group’s Facebook page.