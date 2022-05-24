$400,000 grant to clean up, renovate brownfields coming to Vermillion County

VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Vermillion County will soon get nearly $400,000 to clean up brownfield areas, which are abandoned, idled or underused areas.
The three areas potentially have contaminants.
Thrive West Central says the Main Street location outside of Cayuga was an old landfill.
They say the other two are old gas stations.
Now, leaders say one will become a locally-owned women's business.
There will also be one and a half acres of a community park with lake access.
Another location will turn into a grocery store that is focused on providing healthy food access.
Thrive West Central hopes that these projects reinvigorate these communities.
"We're hoping this opportunity will create a positive impact with the residents in Vermillion County with this newfound energy and really bring economic development to the area. It's really important that residents put forth their input and get involved as much as possible," Thrive West Central economic recovery and resiliency project liaison Ashley Salesman said.
Officials say they are eager to involve the community in these upcoming projects.
If you have suggestions as to areas you would like to see included in these projects, email asalesman@thrivewestcentral.com or docbren@hughes.net.