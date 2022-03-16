$4 million of renovations happening at the Hilton Garden Inn

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – The Hilton Garden Inn in Terre Haute is continuing $4 million worth of hotel renovations.
One of the big changes to the property is the walkway that connects the hotel to the convention center.
Other changes include renovations to every guest room, changes to the weight room, and a new pool. The Regional Manager of the hotel, Erica Free, said these changes are coming just in time for the convention center to open.
“Right now, the hotel is going through a major renovation. We want to showcase the hotel when people come to town for a convention,” Free said.