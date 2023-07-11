 Skip to main content
4-H'ers show off their alpacas at the Vigo County Fair

  • Updated
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Tuesday was a fun-filled day at the Vigo County Fair.

Some young 4-H'ers were showing off their livestock at the alpaca show. There were also some llamas at the show.

Each year, it's a chance for young farmers to show off their hard work from the last year.

We caught up with two young 4-H'ers after the show. They say they enjoy getting to learn new skills through the program.

"Like you learn how to actually like train animals. It's like a skill that you get over the years of training them. So that's pretty cool," High school freshman Ella Robeson said.

The 4-H'ers said the hardest part about raising the alpacas was how stubborn they can be.