 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3rd Annual Only In Indiana Market is huge success

  • Updated
  • 0

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The 3rd annual Only in Indiana market hit  Bloomfield this weekend. It was all about making space for talented local vendors!

The market was home to anything from hand-made teddy bears to hand-crafted magic wands.

Organizers say the event helps connect communities across Indiana.

"We had almost 700 vendors apply, and we chose 80 from 35 counties, and so a lot of Indiana is represented here," Kevin Rader with Only in Indiana said.

Organizers say it helps both the vendors and the community.

Recommended for you