3rd Annual Only In Indiana Market is huge success

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The 3rd annual Only in Indiana market hit Bloomfield this weekend. It was all about making space for talented local vendors!
The market was home to anything from hand-made teddy bears to hand-crafted magic wands.
Organizers say the event helps connect communities across Indiana.
"We had almost 700 vendors apply, and we chose 80 from 35 counties, and so a lot of Indiana is represented here," Kevin Rader with Only in Indiana said.
Organizers say it helps both the vendors and the community.