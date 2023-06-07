35th Annual Strawberry Festival kicks off Thursday in Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A beloved -- and delicious -- festival in Terre Haute is kicking off Thursday.
The annual Strawberry Festival is a go. It's put on by the First Congregational Church of Terre Haute.
Church volunteers spent all day setting up for the event.
At the festival, they will be handing out all sorts of strawberry desserts. There will also be music, face-painting, and more.
Organizers say it's a perfect way to spend a summer day.
"It's kind of the unofficial kick-off to summer. This is how summer starts, school's over, they're getting ready for vacation, and this is a good way to come out and enjoy the best of summer, which is strawberries.," Organizer Gwen Hicks said.
The event marks the 35th year of putting on the Strawberry Festival. It's happening from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. at the First Congregational Church on Ohio Street.
Desserts are $6. Money from the event goes to the church and its programs.
Parking in the area will be impacted by the festival.
On Thursday, the north parking lane of Ohio will be closed between 6th Street and the parking garage.
That's right by the church.
It will be closed from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m.