 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AN AIR QUALITY ALERT HAS BEEN DECLARED...

The officials at the Indiana Department of Environmental
Management have declared an Air Quality Alert for...

Wednesday...June 7th and Thursday... June 8th for all central
Indiana counties...

Particulates and Ozone levels are expected to be in the Orange or
Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups range. Active children and adults,
and people with respiratory disease, such as asthma, should limit
prolonged outdoor exposure.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to reduce
ozone forming emissions:

* Walk, bike, carpool or use public transportation.
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one trip.
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7pm.
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds.
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

For further information, please see the IDEM Smog Watch page on the
Internet at:

http://www.in.gov/apps/idem/smog/

35th Annual Strawberry Festival kicks off Thursday in Terre Haute

  • Updated
  • 0

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A beloved -- and delicious -- festival in Terre Haute is kicking off Thursday.

The annual Strawberry Festival is a go. It's put on by the First Congregational Church of Terre Haute.

Church volunteers spent all day setting up for the event.

At the festival, they will be handing out all sorts of strawberry desserts. There will also be music, face-painting, and more.

Organizers say it's a perfect way to spend a summer day.

"It's kind of the unofficial kick-off to summer. This is how summer starts, school's over, they're getting ready for vacation, and this is a good way to come out and enjoy the best of summer, which is strawberries.," Organizer Gwen Hicks said.

The event marks the 35th year of putting on the Strawberry Festival. It's happening from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. at the First Congregational Church on Ohio Street.

Desserts are $6. Money from the event goes to the church and its programs.

Parking in the area will be impacted by the festival.

On Thursday, the north parking lane of Ohio will be closed between 6th Street and the parking garage.

That's right by the church.

It will be closed from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m.

Recommended for you