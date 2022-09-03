35th annual Popcorn Festival gets underway in Casey, Illinois

CASEY, Il (WTHI) - The Labor Day holiday brings events to the Wabash Valley throughout the entire weekend. This year, the popcorn festival in Casey, Illinois is celebrating its 35th anniversary.
Casey resident, Kevin Garner, has experienced every single popcorn festival since 1987.
"I can't remember the year it started, but I have been to every one of them," he said.
Garner also explained that the weekend-long event brings his community together, something that he says does not happen much anymore.
"You know, running into the people you know, the food is really good," he said. "I think we are losing this whole family get-together outdoor things so I am glad we still got it."
The popcorn festival parade kicked things off on Saturday. Families lined up and down Main Street to grab candy and see the floats as they made their way to the festival.
One of those families, the Youngs, traveled more than three hours from Chicago to see the parade.
"So, we came here because my brother and sister-in-law and my niece and nephew moved here a year ago," she said. "They just joined girl scouts so my sister-in-law and niece are going to be in the parade."
It is not just the Young family. People travel from all over to be a part of the Casey tradition.
Families can experience the parade, great food, carnival rides, and so much more when coming to the festival. Young explained why her family will be coming back for years to come.
"It's just such a family town, and everybody seems to know each other," she said. "It's exciting to share that with our family."
Both locals, like Garner, and visitors, like the Young family, can agree - spending time and making memories with family is one of the best parts of the festival.
"It means a lot," Garner said. "It just means a lot that small communities are still thriving and still getting together for these kinds of events."
The festival will continue through the rest of the weekend and will end on Labor Day at 6:00 p.m.