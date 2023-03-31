35,000 NYPD officers on standby in case of large protests after Trump indictment

 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...Illinois...

Wabash River at Montezuma...and at Terre Haute to Mount Carmel.

.Widespread lowland flooding continues along the Wabash River at
Montezuma...and at Terre Haute to Mount Carmel. Moderate flooding is
occurring at Mount Carmel...and is forecast to continue through
Tuesday.

The slow crest on the Wabash River will continue between Riverton
and Vincennes today.  Minor flooding may resume at Lafayette and
Covington on Sunday.  Flooding will continue for much of the Wabash
into next week.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated late this evening.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY THURSDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute.

* WHEN...Until early Thursday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 19.5 feet, Water begins to rise in the Izaak Walton
Lake.  Sheet flowing water begins in the wetland project between
U.S. 40 and I-70, and during a prolonged flood event project fills
about 75 percent.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:30 AM CDT Friday /10:30 AM EDT Friday/ the stage was
19.2 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 9:30 AM CDT Friday /10:30 AM EDT Friday/ was 20.0
feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
early Thursday morning and continue falling to 9.3 feet
Monday, April 10.
- Flood stage is 16.5 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM
EDT SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Central Indiana.

* WHEN...From 8 PM this evening to 6 PM EDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

NEW YORK (WCBS) -- Security outside Trump Tower in Midtown Manhattan is stepped up after former President Donald Trump was indicted.

The scene remained mostly peaceful as a small group of protesters who support the indictment gathered Friday morning.

"I'd like to see justice done against Donald Trump," said Danny Olson. "I just hope it's the opening of the flood gates."

"I'm actually celebrating for our democracy because no one is above the law and, while we don't know the specifics, a jury of citizens decided there was enough evidence to indict Trump, and that means that our democracy is working," another protester said.

Sources say 35,000 NYPD officers are on standby in case of a large demonstration outside Trump Tower or anywhere else in New York City.

The department employs approximately 36,000 officers total, so the NYPD is prepared to dedicate almost the entire force if needed.

Overnight, police continued to monitor activity and reiterated there are no credible threats to the city at this time.

Police also said there is a dedicated security plan in place and a critical response command can be dispatched for pop-up protests.

We're also learning about added security around Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg following multiple death threats. Police are closely monitoring social media, as well.

