34% of Americans say violence against government is sometimes justified, new poll finds

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...

White River at Edwardsport affecting Pike, Daviess, Gibson and
Knox Counties.

White River at Elliston affecting Greene, Daviess and Knox
Counties.

Wabash River at Riverton affecting Sullivan, Knox, Crawford and
Lawrence Counties.

Wabash River at Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant Site affecting
Sullivan, Knox, Crawford and Lawrence Counties.

Wabash River at Lafayette affecting Parke, Warren, Fountain,
Tippecanoe and Vermillion Counties.

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...

East Fork White River at Seymour affecting Washington, Jackson
and Lawrence Counties.

White River at Hazleton affecting Knox and Gibson Counties.

White River at Petersburg affecting Pike, Daviess, Gibson and
Knox Counties.

White River at Newberry affecting Greene, Daviess and Knox
Counties.

Wabash River at Clinton affecting Parke, Vigo and Vermillion
Counties.

Wabash River at Mount Carmel affecting Edwards, Posey, Wabash,
White, Gibson, Knox and Gallatin Counties.

Wabash River at Terre Haute affecting Sullivan, Vigo, Crawford
and Clark Counties.

Wabash River at Montezuma affecting Parke, Vigo and Vermillion
Counties.

Wabash River at Covington affecting Parke, Warren, Fountain and
Vermillion Counties.

.Antecedent soil moisture...and upwards of two inches of rainfall
this past weekend over central Indiana...has brought the Wabash
River to flood.  Minor flooding is expected at Mount Carmel through
early next week.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

The next statement should be issued this evening by around 1015 PM
CST /1115 PM EST/.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...Until late Friday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, Montezuma agricultural levee is
overtopped.  Fourteen hundred acres of low bottomlands flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:45 AM EST Monday the stage was 18.8 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:45 AM EST Monday was 19.1 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
late Thursday evening and continue falling to 9.4 feet
Thursday, January 13.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY
EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Clinton.

* WHEN...Until late tomorrow evening.

* IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, River road near Mecca and lowest areas of
river park at Clinton begin to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- There is no current observed data.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
late tomorrow morning and continue falling to 10.1 feet
Tuesday, January 11.
- Flood stage is 18.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY
EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute.

* WHEN...Until Friday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 19.5 feet, Water begins to rise in the Izaak Walton
Lake.  Sheet flowing water begins in the wetland project between
U.S. 40 and I-70, and during a prolonged flood event project fills
about 75 percent.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:30 AM CST Monday /10:30 AM EST Monday/ the stage was
19.3 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 9:30 AM CST Monday /10:30 AM EST Monday/ was 19.3
feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 19.4
feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below
flood stage Friday morning.
- Flood stage is 16.5 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

34% of Americans say violence against government is sometimes justified, new poll finds

34% of Americans say violence against government is sometimes justified, new poll finds

Thirty-four percent of Americans think violent action against the government is sometimes justified, according to a new poll from The Washington Post and the University of Maryland released days ahead of the one-year anniversary of the insurrection at the US Capitol.

 Jon Cherry/Getty Images

Thirty-four percent of Americans think violent action against the government is sometimes justified, according to a new poll from The Washington Post and the University of Maryland released days ahead of the one-year anniversary of the insurrection at the US Capitol.

The new figure "is considerably higher than in past polls by the Post or other major news organizations dating back more than two decades," according to the newspaper. The survey, conducted between December 17 and 19, revealed stark partisan splits on the question: 40% of Republicans and 41% of independents said violence against government is sometimes justified, compared to 23% of Democrats.

In a separate CBS News-YouGov poll released Sunday, 62% of Americans said they expect violence over losing in future presidential elections; 38% said they expect the losing side will concede peacefully. At least a quarter of Americans said "force might be justified," depending on the situation, regarding issues like civil rights, gun policies, election results and labor.

Thursday marks the one-year anniversary of the January 6 attack, during which supporters of then-President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol in an attempt to stop lawmakers from certifying the results of the 2020 presidential election.

Rioters attacked law enforcement officers and destroyed parts of the iconic building, with the violent event leading to the deaths of multiple people the day of the attack or shortly thereafter, while several officers who responded to the Capitol during the attack later died by suicide.

The Post-UMD poll found 60% of Americans feel Trump bears "a great deal" or "good amount" of responsibility for his role in the attack. Self-identified Republicans and Trump supporters in the poll tended to think he bears less responsibility.

In the CBS News-YouGov poll, 62% of Americans said they think Trump should "not seek the presidency again," while 26% said he should run in 2024. The former President has not announced a bid for a second term but is seen by many as the likely Republican frontrunner should he run again.

Shortly after the insurrection, the House impeached Trump for inciting the mob, though he was later acquitted by the Senate in a vote that took place after his tenure ended. A small minority of Republicans voted with Democrats to impeach him in the House and convict in the Senate, but Trump has continued to hold significant influence over the direction of the GOP, with his loyalist members downplaying the violence on January 6 in the months since the attack.

The Post-UMD survey found that 54% of Americans believe rioters who entered the Capitol were "mostly violent," while 19% view them as "mostly peaceful," and another 27% see them as "equally peaceful and violent." Democrats were much more likely to view them as mostly violent (78%) compared to Republicans (26%).

There was more agreement about violence against law enforcement officers that day, with 87% saying they think "some protesters injured police officers" and 10% saying "everyone acted peacefully."

More than 700 people have been charged by the Justice Department in connection with the Capitol riot, with the offenses ranging from illegally entering the building to assaulting officers and members of the media.

The Post-UMD poll was conducted among 1,101 adults online and by phone. The overall results have a margin of sampling error of plus or minus 4 percentage points.

The CBS-YouGov poll was conducted from December 27 to December 30 among 2,063 adults. The overall results have a margin of sampling error of plus or minus 2.6 percentage points.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.