33 selected as 500 Festival Princesses

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI) - Thirty-three Indiana women have been selected as 500 Festival Princesses.
They represent 19 Indiana colleges and universities across the state.
And it's exciting to see there's a princess representing Indiana State University, Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology, Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College and Vincennes University.
The 33 were selected "from hundreds of applicants. Selection was based on leadership, academics, community involvement, and their overall Hoosier spirit.
The princesses will conduct more than 1,500 hours of community outreach.
The 2023 500 Festival Queen Scholar will be announced in May.