30th Bridgeton Rendezvous underway

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Have you ever wondered what Indiana looked like in the 18th century? One event is giving you the chance to see it for yourself.
The Bridgeton Rendezvous runs throughout the weekend with activities like Hawk and Knife throwing, bow shooting and a friendship fire. Visitors can also look forward to a fish fry and other live demonstrations at the Bridgeton mill.
Celia Case is the event organizer. She says watching kids see first-hand how their world came to be is special.
"This is an event for the entire family," she said. "For the kids, they can participate in hands on activities and learn how the settlers actually lived."
This is the 30th anniversary for the event. Case says that things look much different now compared to when it first began.
"It has changed a great deal," she said. "It started originally as more of a mountain man event. That's what was done back in the 70s and early 80s, but it has become a history reenactment."
Case spoke on why events covering the past are so important.
"It is important that we learn about history," she said. "Number one so we don't repeat our mistakes, and number wo so we understand why things are the way they are today. Each thing that happens effects the future."
If you were unable to attend the event on Saturday, there is still time. The event will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, April 30.