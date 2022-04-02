30-year-old Wabash Valley man arrested on multiple charges

GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - An investigation out of Greene County leads to an arrest. This comes after multiple vehicle theft complaints from several counties.
The Greene County Sheriff's Office says this happened on Friday morning around 7:00 a.m.
This was near County Road 315 North near J&M Recycling in Switz City.
They say deputies went to investigate a truck and trailer parked in the roadway. Deputies then found 30-year old Paul Aiden Jones asleep in the vehicle.
Jones was wanted on warrants in Jennings County and a suspect in more than 25 vehicle thefts.
Deputies go on to say, the vehicle they found Jones in matched the description of a stolen truck from Lawrence County.
After an exhaustive fight, Jones was taken into custody. Both Jones and Deputy Holt were taken to the Greene County Hospital. Jones has since been cleared for incarceration.
He faces the following criminal charges:
- Attempt to disarm law enforcement
- Possession of a SCH 1 controlled substance
- Possession of a syringe
- Resisting law enforcement
- Battery on a public safety official.
This is still an ongoing investigation. Deputies say this will likely result in additional criminal charges.