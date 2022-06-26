2nd annual HuggiesLuvFest brings in loads of diapers

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - One unique event is helping families in need get their hands on some diapers, but in a festive way!
Saturday was the second annual HuggiesLuvFest!
Covered With Love Inc. teamed up with Musicians Giving Back to pamper folks with music!
Along with the live music, there was fellowship and lots of fun!
The price of admission was one package of diapers or $10. All of the proceeds go to Covered With Love! It is the Wabash Valley's only diaper bank!
Organizers say more families struggle to get diapers for their babies than you would think.
"I want you to imagine being a parent and having to choose with your last $10 to buy a package of diapers or to buy dinner for your kids. That's what a lot of these parents are facing -- no matter what they try to do," Musicians Giving Back spokesperson Robert Flott said.
The goal was to raise $35,000. They want to fill a semi-truck with diapers!
If you missed Saturday's event, you can donate here.