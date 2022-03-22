26-year-old woman charged with manslaughter in fatal shoving of 87-year-old Broadway vocal coach

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers and
locations in Indiana...Illinois...

Wabash River at Montezuma, Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant Site,
Riverton, Terre Haute, Lafayette, and Clinton.


...The Flood Warning continues for the following river and locations
in Indiana...

Wabash River at Covington.

.Rainfall totals late last week as high as one inch, and additional
rainfall of one to two inches from earlier today through tonight,
will lead to lowland flooding along the entire length of the Wabash
River, on the White River from Spencer downstream, and on the East
Fork White River at Seymour.  Flooding on the Wabash and White is
expected to last into the first week of April, and on the East Fork
White until March 27.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio,
television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL THURSDAY, MARCH 31...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...Until Thursday, March 31.

* IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Park in southern Montezuma begins to
flood.  Higher bottomlands begin to flood.  Water backs up most
local tributaries.  River water is at the top of some private
levees.  Lowest county roads begin to flood.  Parke CR 75 W begins
to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:45 PM EDT Tuesday the stage was 14.5 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 8:45 PM EDT Tuesday was 14.5 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 20.9
feet Friday evening. It will then fall below flood stage
Wednesday, March 30.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING TO TUESDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Clinton.

* WHEN...From Wednesday evening to Tuesday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 21.0 feet, Lowland flooding in progress.  River water
runs through the City of Clinton's wastewater treatment plant.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- There is no current observed data.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
tomorrow evening to a crest of 20.9 feet Friday evening. It
will then fall below flood stage Monday evening.
- Flood stage is 18.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING TO THURSDAY,
MARCH 31...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute.

* WHEN...From Wednesday morning to Thursday, March 31.

* IMPACTS...At 21.0 feet, The Wabash River extends to Interstate 70
Mile Marker Number 4 from its west bank in the Terre Haute and
West Terre Haute area. All lakes in this area are affected by seep
water and reach capacity with some minor flooding.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:30 PM CDT Tuesday /9:30 PM EDT Tuesday/ the stage was
15.2 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
tomorrow morning to a crest of 21.2 feet Saturday evening. It
will then fall below flood stage Wednesday, March 30.
- Flood stage is 16.5 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

26-year-old woman charged with manslaughter in fatal shoving of 87-year-old Broadway vocal coach

  • Updated
  • 0
Gavel

(CNN) -- A 26-year-old woman was charged Tuesday with one count of first-degree manslaughter and two counts of second-degree assault in connection with the death of an 87-year-old woman who was fatally shoved in New York City earlier this month, according to a criminal complaint.

The charges stem from the death of Barbara Maier Gustern, a Broadway vocal coach, who police said was pushed from behind by a woman on the night of March 10 as she stood outside her apartment in Manhattan's Chelsea neighborhood.

Lauren Pazienza, the accused woman, was arraigned Tuesday afternoon. Judge Michael Gaffey set Pazienza's cash bail at $500,000. She did not enter a plea, according to Naomi Puzzello, spokesperson for the Manhattan DA's Office.

CNN has reached out to Pazienza's attorney, Arthur Aidala, for comment.

Prosecutors said Pazienza crossed the street in the Manhattan neighborhood of Chelsea, allegedly called Gustern a derogatory name and pushed her "as hard as [Gustern] had ever been hit in her life." There was "no apparent reason" for the alleged attack, the criminal complaint said.

An eyewitness to the assault took Gustern into the lobby of her apartment building, according to Associate District Attorney Justin McNabney. Emergency Medical Services transported her to the hospital where she later died on March 15 after being removed from life support, McNabney said.

The New York City Office of Chief Medical Examiner concluded the cause of death was blunt force trauma to the head, according to the criminal complaint.

"We have lost one of the brightest little flames to ever grace this world," Gustern's grandson, AJ Gustern, wrote in a Facebook post last week. "Bobbob, I love you, you are and always will be my heart."

After the attack, surveillance footage appeared to show Pazienza allegedly staying in the area for at least 20 minutes, McNabney said. Video appears to show her allegedly witnessing the ambulance arriving at Gustern's apartment about 13 minutes after the attack, he said.

Prosecutors accuse Pazienza of attempting to evade apprehension for the attack. In order to avoid arrest, Pazienza allegedly deleted her social media and her wedding website, though she had set a wedding date for June, according to McNabney.

She also allegedly left New York City, went to her parents' house on Long Island, and stopped using her cell phone, instead keeping it at her aunt's house to avoid discovery, McNabney said.

An anonymous tip revealed that Pazienza was on Long Island with her parents, but when police arrived at their house, Pazienza's father said she was not home, McNabney said.

Pazienza's attorney later called the police and arranged for Pazienza to turn herself in on Tuesday, after evading arrest for nearly two weeks, McNabney said.

