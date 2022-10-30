25th annual IHSAA Cross Country State Championships brings economic benefits to Vigo County

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Not many events bring more people to Vigo County than the IHSAA Cross Country Championships. While the race is an important event, some say it is the economic benefit that might be its greatest impact.
This year is the 25th-annual IHSAA Cross County State Championships.
Over the last twenty-five years, the events have grown to host 180 girls and 180 boys to compete each year from around the Hoosier state.
Davis Patterson, the Executive Director of the Terre Haute convention visitors bureau, spoke about what the weekend looks like.
"It would be a crowd of about 5,000 people all over the state of Indiana," he said. "It is just a hot-bed of activity and a wonderful thing for our community."
From Hotels to local restaurants, the championship races have a large impact on Terre Haute. I spoke to many local hotels in the area that said this weekend has been the busiest of the year.
Patterson explained just how beneficial the event is for not just the community as a whole, but our local economy.
"You know, it's between a half million and a million dollars," he said. "The rooms - every hotel room is booked in town and restaurants were packed last night."
According to Patterson, many teams have had to stay as far away as Effingham due to every hotel being booked. He expressed that while it can be seen as an issue, he would be more worried if they were not full at all.
"We do not have enough hotel rooms," he said. "We have just under 2,000 hotel rooms here locally and with a crowd of 5,000 that just does not work."
Patterson says they are already getting preparations underway for next year.