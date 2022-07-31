24-year-old police officer shot and killed during traffic stop

ELWOOD, Ind. (WTHI) - According to the Indiana State Police, an Elwood Police Officer was shot and killed early Sunday morning.
This happened in Madison County around 2:00 a.m. This was near the intersection of State Road 37 and County Road 1100 North.
They say 24-year-old, Noah Shahnavaz, was conducting a traffic stop, when, for some unknown reason, 42-year-old, Carl Roy Web Boards II started firing multiple rounds.
Shahnavaz was struck and then transported by helicopter to an Indianapolis hospital. He would later die from injuries.
The suspect, Carl Roy Web Boards II, fled the scene but was later stopped after a short pursuit.
He faces the following charges:
- Murder
- Possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon
- Resisting Law Enforcement
This is an active an ongoing investigation and we will bring you more details as they become available.