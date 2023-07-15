22nd annual cops cycling for survivors event makes way through Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The 22nd annual Cops Cycling for Survivors event began on July 10th and on Saturday made its way to Terre Haute. It's a time where current and retired law enforcement do their part to honor those who were taken far too soon.
In 2002, Cops Cycling for Survivors began with a ride to Washington D.C. to honor fallen officers. Cyclist now ride nearly 1,000 miles through Indiana over the span of 13 days where they meet with families of fallen officers.
But it's not just those in law enforcement who ride...
Jeff Jessee is a former school principal who has been riding in the event for three years. He says it's something he will always do as long as his body allows it.
"I'm a retired high school principal and in my 25 year career my best friends were police officers," he said. "I've got a younger brother that is a retired trooper, a brother-in-law that is a retired trooper. Law enforcement was always very important to me."
The ride began in Indianapolis and, on July 22nd, will wrap up right back where it all started. Over the course of 13 days riders will visit 13 cities throughout the state. The groups motto...well it is a simple one.
"Remembering those who gave their lives too soon," he said. "To remember their names and honor them. Also, provide services for the kids, the grandparents, and the families. That just speaks to my hear and I can't pass up an opportunity like that."
Money raised throughout the event will go towards scholarships made in the name and honor of those fallen in the line of duty. The group will take off from Terre Haute on Sunday, July 16th at the Terre Haute Chick Fil-A at 8 a.m. Everyone is welcome to come and support them as they get back on the road!