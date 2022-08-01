211 Services open for storm damage

KNOX & DAVIESS COUNTIES, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana 211 services have been activated to help with storm damage.
In the wake of flood damage throughout the Wabash Valley, this report feature is likely to help communities damaged.
Residents in Knox and Daviess counties can now report any damage from recent storms and flooding. Reports help local and state officials understand how widespread damage is. That information will help officials send appropriate assistance and requests for aid to the federal government.
Right now, you can submit damage that was sustained from storms and flooding from July 23 to 25.
You can find out how to report storm damage in Daviess County here.
And to report damage in Knox County, go here.