208 new homes could be coming to Vincennes

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Bierhaus Boulevard was constructed almost 20 years ago.
Other than Kohl's, growth and development on the one-mile stretch of road has been slow.
Ross Wade, the owner of RJ Community Builders, met with the Vincennes Redevelopment Commission on Thursday to discuss housing opportunities in the area.
"We're looking at a 208 townhome development just behind Kohls on Bierhaus Boulevard," said Wade.
"Our townhome structure will be a multi-family rental community."
The 208 units at the proposed Villas at Bierhaus Place will feature 30, 2-bedroom single-level units and 178 two-story, 3-bedroom units.
The proposal was accepted unanimously by the Redevelopment Commission.
Before groundbreaking can begin, Wade will meet with the Vincennes City Council, the Area Planning Committee, and other city governments.
Wade will also be meeting with Kohl's, which sits next door to the proposed site.
"Currently there is a site development agreement with Kohl's that we're trying to get amended. About half of the property during the time of the original development was intended for the use of retail or shopping only."
Wade believes adding residential space next to the retailer could be very beneficial.
Redevelopment Commission President Tim Smith says this housing project could turn travelers into permanent residents.
"If you look at the demographics of the housing study, a large portion of people who work in Knox County travel into Knox County, they live in other areas."
The construction of the project will be broken up into 4 phases.
Wade says looking at the current timeline, groundbreaking could possibly begin by late next spring.