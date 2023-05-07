2023 Torchbearer Awards now accepting nominations

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI) - One local organization is accepting nominations for a prestigious award.
The Indiana Commission for Women is seeking nominations for the 2023 Torchbearer Awards. The award honors exceptional Hoosier women and their contributions to their community, state, and nation.
The ceremony is on Wednesday, Sept. 27, from 6 to 8 p.m. It will take place at the Indiana Historical Society.
If you know a woman deserving of this award, you can nominate them here.
Nominations are due June 1.