2023 Roadmap to Safety - Advocates for safe driving are urging lawmakers to make the roads safer

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Safety advocates, law enforcement, and crash victims' loved ones presented the "2023 Roadmap to Safety Report".
The purpose of this annual report is to reduce crash deaths.
The report ranks states on whether their laws meet the optimal safety laws. Crash fatalities are primarily caused by speeding, impairment, and not buckling up.
Rana Abbas Taylor is one of many people whose world changed when she lost loved ones due to an impaired driver.
"In a fraction of a second, of a flash in an eye. As described to me afterwards by one of the crash scene investigators, I lost nearly everything that ever mattered," said Taylor.
The 2023 Roadmap rates each state as green, yellow, or red based on their progress toward optimal safety laws. According to the report, both Indiana and Illinois are yellow for "Caution," which means there is still room for improvement.
The President of "Advocates for Highway and Auto Safety," Cathy Chase, says these states can do more to improve their laws.
"What Indiana can do is improve is state's laws are enacted all motorcycles helmet law, to improve some of its child passenger safety laws. Indiana currently is missing a few teen driving laws," said Chase.
Advocates highlight a few strategies to improve safer vehicles, drivers, pedestrians, and road infrastructure. They hope this report pushes states and federal legislators to implement those strategies.
"Our cover features a number of people who have been issuing this report. It's heartbreaking because we have proven solutions. What was lacking was leadership on the state and federal levels to put these proposals into action," said Chase.
Taylor took this grief into campaigning for advanced technology to help prevent impaired driving.
"Urgency on this is imperative. Nothing can bring my family back. I live with that painful reality every day, but our state and federal leaders must help the future free from such senseless devastating, and preventable losses," said Taylor.
