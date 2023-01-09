2023 mortgage rate projections

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - If you were looking to purchase a home last year you probably ran into some problems with high interest rates. Local loan officers and realtors in the area say 2023 is projected to have more favorable rates.
"I believe we will survive," said Amy Gordon, a local realtor for 21st Century. "We will be fine."
She says that the beginning of 2023 will look similar to the end of 2022. But as we near the midway point of the new year, interest loans will begin to level back out. She says speaking with your loan officer is the best way to know what you can afford.
"We as agents know enough to kind of be a sounding board but the details and all the significance of your mortgage comes from your loan officer."
Mark Reyher is a senior loan officer with Ruoff Mortgage. He says that no matter if the rates are high or low it is never a bad time to purchase.
"Home ownership is an investment," he said. "Whether it's seven and a quarter or three and a half it is never a bad time to purchase real estate."
He also explained that even if your mortgage loan has a high interest rate it does not mean you will have to have it forever.
"Yes, you can refinance a loan," he said. "You are not necessarily going to be stuck with a seven and a quarter or seven and a half interest rate."
Gordon further explained that the projections are for rates in 2023...
"The forecast is to plateau maybe around mid to the latter part of the year," she said. "Then it will kind of reset, you know, send back down."
Reyher mentioned that, yes interest rates were high last year, but historically they were low. He seconded Gordon and says the trend for them is to level back out by the end of the year.