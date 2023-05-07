2023 Educational Excellence Awards now accepting nominations

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI) - The Indiana Department of Education is accepting nominations for the 2023 Educational Excellence Awards.
Up to $5 million in awards will be granted to schools. The size of each financial award will be based on the respective school's total student population.
The awards will be presented to schools making progress toward improving achievement for students.
The categories are listed below:
Excellence in STEM Award
This award will recognize an individual school that has expanded access to high-quality STEM learning opportunities for all students.
Excellence in Leading and Learning Award
This award will recognize an individual school that provides high-quality professional learning support for educators.
Excellence in Early Literacy Award
This award will recognize an individual school that has established strategies and partnerships to support all students in the mastery of foundational reading skills, specifically.
Excellence in Student Pathways
This award will recognize an individual school that prioritizes access to opportunities for work-based learning and apprenticeships.
Excellence in Community Collaboration
This award will recognize an individual school that is maximizing support for students through strategic collaboration with local and state partners.
Excellence in Academic Gains
This award will recognize an individual school that has made the most progress in improving achievement for all students.
Excellence in College Readiness
This award will recognize an individual school that has demonstrated a commitment to helping students earn a credential of value before graduating high school.
Excellence in Next Level Educational Experiences and Opportunities
This award will recognize an individual school or district that is transformative in its holistic approach to prepare students for their future, including a focus on literacy, STEM, and college and career readiness.
You can make a nomination here. The deadline is June 9th.
The gala will take place on Friday, Sept. 8.