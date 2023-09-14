2023 Daviess County Christmas parade entries being accepted

DAVIESS COUNTY, Ill. (WTHI) - Entries are being accepted for the 2023 Daviess County Christmas Parade.
The parade will be on Saturday, Dec. 2, beginning at 6 p.m., with line up for the lighted parade starting at 5 p.m. near NE 7th and Bedford Road.
The theme this year is "A Story Book Christmas". There will be cash prizes and trophies awarded. Entries must be decorated with lights to be eligible for prizes.
Categories for judging are:
- Best Overall ($200/Trophy)
- Best Business/Commercial ($150/Trophy)
- Best Non-Profit ($100/Trophy)
There will also be a cash prize and a traveling trophy for the best lighted window display at a Main Street business. Float judging will take place during lineup.
The committee requests Santa's not be part of any parade entry. Santa will make his appearance at the end of the parade line up.
Following the parade, Santa will visit with the children at Home Building Savings Bank, 200 N.E. 2nd Street. There will be treats available.
For details or to enter the parade, contact the Washington Mayor's office at 812-254-5575 or email debbie.neukam@washingtonin.us. There is no fee to enter the parade. Registration is not required but is encourage it.