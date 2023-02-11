2023 Camp Navigate Community Challenge exceeds $10,000

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Teams around the Wabash Valley battled it out in the 2023 Camp Navigate Community Challenge on Saturday. The event took place at Woodrow Wilson Middle School.
The competition was not only about winning -- it was about investing in our youth.
Teams competed in cornhole, rowing, and dodgeball! Competitors were trying to win the title of "champion" while supporting The Leader's Lab. It is Camp Navigates newest after-school program. The program will provide meals, homework help, and activities for students!
Organizers say programs like this are crucial for families on different schedules.
"Youth in the Ryves Neighborhood -- giving them an after-after-school program from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., three nights a week. A warm meal, a warm heart, a warm place to be for a while," Community Challenge Board Chair Kelsey Terry said.
Fourteen teams participated on Saturday. Terry says they have already raised over $10,000! The goal is around $20,000.