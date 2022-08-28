2022 Wabash River Run raises over $13,000

MONTEZUMA, Ind. (WTHI) - One local fundraiser had a record-breaking day!
The annual Wabash River Run wrapped up on Saturday, and it was a total success! It was a canoe/kayak race and family recreation day!
Racers went "toe-to-toe" or "row-to-row" rather for 11 miles!
Families also enjoyed the natural wildlife by the river!
It's all to raise money for the Parke-Vermillion County Humane Society. Organizers say they have raised over $13,000 so far. It will go toward helping the shelter with its overcrowding problem.
"They're always having issues with more food. They could always get more food for the animals. They could expand some of their kennels and different things they need to run the shelter. There's always money that could be spent there," Coordinator Tim Yocum said.
Yocum says the event also gave folks a chance to float the river!