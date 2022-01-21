2022 Tax Season Starts - here's what you need to know ahead of filing time

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The start of the 2022 tax season is quickly approaching, and there are several dates you need to keep in mind.

Monday, January 24 is the first day the IRS is accepting tax return filings. Many people already have their W-2, but employers still have until the end of January to get them to you.

The last day to file your tax returns is April 18, which is different than the April 15 date that it has been previously. You may remember last tax season was extended all the way out until July, so far no extensions like that have been discussed.

"We don't expect any changes but that doesn't mean something won't happen. You could have a breakdown at the IRS, so it's not out of the realm of possibility that it could be extended," said Michael Perkins, the President of Larrison's Tax Service.