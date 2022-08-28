2022 Fontanet Bean Dinner - bushels of beans and bingo

FONTANET, Ind. (WTHI) - Folks enjoyed bushels of beans for dinner in one local town Saturday evening!
The 127th Fontanet Bean Dinner was back for another year of food and fun! The event dates back to the Civil War era.
Folks enjoyed a day full of beans and bingo!
Organizers cooked loads of soup beans and dished them out to the community! It was all free, made possible with donations!
They say its all about keeping the tradition alive!
"It's all about bringing the community together. We had a car show today as well, and we are just trying to do things to build it up and continue on the legacy," Public Relations Specialist Brittany Van Hook said.
This year's donations go to next year's event.