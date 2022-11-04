2022 Election Union Amendment

ILLINOIS (WTHI) - "Voters in Illinois" will be making a big decision on their state's constitution this Election. The amendment would add the right of workers to form unions and engage in collective bargaining.
On November 8th, voters in Illinois will decide whether this amendment will be added to the state constitution. This proposal has been supported by large labor unions, but it has also drawn opposition from other groups.
If passed, this amendment will guarantee the right to collective bargaining. That's the process that allows unions to negotiate wages, hours, and working conditions with employers.
The amendment also prohibits any state or unit of government from interfering.
Tim Drea is the President of Illinois AFL-CIO. He says it will help over workers' rights and create a better community.
"Collective bargaining agreement, it's your wages, conditions of employment, and retirement benefits and healthcare. Those are the kind of benefits we work on every day to make work better," said Drea.
Austin Berg is the Vice President of Marketing for the Illinois Policy Institute. He says this amendment will give unions more power. Berg says it could increase strikes, and raise property taxes.
"And what happens when the government is at the negotiating table. When they have broader powers to demand anything they want, and there are no limits politicians are giving them. This means taxes are going to go up on working Illinoisans," said Berg.
Twenty-seven states have right-to-work laws.
Drea says they are doing everything they can to get the vote out.
"This is to make sure that the children of voters and their grandchildren will have a workplace in the state of Illinois that is safe and workers are expected," said Drea.
Berg says Illinois voters need to read the full context of the amendment before voting.
"Illinois voters are finding out this only applies to government workers, and that's going to increase their taxes. We're seeing a very large shift to people choosing no on this amendment," said Berg.
