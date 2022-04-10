2022 Community of the Year Award -- it's time to tout the great things happening in your city

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Attention mayors and local officials -- it is your time to talk about all of the great things happening in your areas!
Right now, the Indiana Chamber of Commerce is accepting nominations for the 2022 NextEra Energy Resources "Community of the Year Award."
This annual honor goes to a deserving Hoosier community for significant contributions to their town. That could be bettering the local business climate, or improving the overall town image during the past year.
The award will be presented at the Indiana Chamber's 33rd Annual Awards Dinner in downtown Indianapolis.
This will be on November 16th.
Cities can apply here. All entries must be received by June 13th.