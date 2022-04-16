2022 Clay County Candidate Forum

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Primary election day is just a few weeks away, but many Wabash Valley residents are already casting their votes.
Over in Clay County, the 2022 Candidate Forum was held on Saturday. The Forum featured several different races including the Republican candidates for Sheriff, Auditor, and County Council District 3. This was hosted by the Brazil Times and WAMB Radio.
In the Clay County Sheriff Race, the four candidates that are running in the Indiana Primary Election are:
- Josh Clarke
- William "Billy" Nevill
- Sam Stearley
- Brison T. Swearingen.
All of the men have extensive backgrounds in law enforcement. News 10 asked what gave each of them an edge over one another.
"It's an important election," Brison Swearingen, one of the sheriff candidates, said. "All of the candidates that are on the ballot, we all have our strengths and we all have our weaknesses. First and foremost, I think it's important that we get back to public safety. Public safety should be a priority for the sheriff to make sure we are representing the community where we live and where we reside."
"I feel like I would be a leader," William "Billy" Nevill, one of the sheriff candidates, said. "I feel like I would be boots on the ground with my deputies and the other law enforcement. I'm not going to sit behind a desk and say do this do, do that, do this. I'm going to get out there and I am going to do it along with them."
They were asked several questions at Saturday's event. Some included the condition of the Clay County Jail and the expansion, constitutional carry, and many others. Additionally, a big question of the day focused on how they can make the community a better place.
"It starts with community relationships and community-oriented policing," Sam Stearley, one of the sheriff candidates, said. "I just want to work to build those personal relationships with different members of our community and come up with new and creative ways to help keep our community safe and keep lines of communication open between law enforcement and the members of our community."
"We do struggle as a small community, [like] our staffing struggles and I think that needs to be increased," Josh Clarke, one of the sheriff candidates, said. "Getting more deputies to patrol, getting more jailers to help with the incarcerated individuals, and we need more dispatchers. Having that opportunity can then lighten the workload on each specific person."
Overall, each candidate hopes to make a positive difference in Clay County, especially when one is elected as Sheriff soon.
Early voting has already started. May 3, 2022, is the deadline to vote.