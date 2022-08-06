2022 Cal Ripken World Series economic boost for Vincennes

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - The 2022 Cal Ripken Little League World Series has once again made its way to Vincennes this week.
This year will be the seventh year that Vincennes, has hosted the annual event. From August 5 - 13, they will compete for the right to be called little league world series champions.
The event does more than just crown a champion.
It is an economical boost for the city of Vincennes.
The world series serves as a gateway experience for many first time visitors from players, coaches, and fans. With it being their first time they are apt to experience the city they are staying in.
Are hotels, grocery stores, shopping centers, gas stations and so many more benefit from the cross country travelers.
In a statement, Vincennes Mayor Joe Yochum said, "We are excited that the Babe Ruth league has chosen our historic city for this even and we look forward to welcoming out guests from all around the USA."
Of course, every team comes with one goal in mind: To be deemed little league world series champions.
But Mike Neidermeier, an out-of-state coach expressed how much he has enjoyed his time in the host city.
"The city is great," he said. We are from Connecticut, about 45 minutes outside of New York so it's a little more industrialized but it's a very nice city and I am glad to be here."
There are only 20 teams invited each year. It is never guaranteed that any team will be back, but Neidermeier says that if his team does make it back he hopes the host city is still Vincennes.
"Vincennes has been great," he said. "I mean, what, this is there seventh time doing this so obviously they do something right here and it has been great to be here."
The tournament will conclude next Saturday, August 13.