200 coal mining jobs are coming to Knox County: Here's where you can apply

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Wabash Valley coal mine will be expanding.
Sunrise Coal and its parent company Hallador Energy, say 200 new jobs are coming to the Wabash Valley.
Those jobs could pay up to $30 an hour with overtime.
So, it's possible to end up making between $75,000-100,000 a year.
The Freelandville mine -- also in Knox County, will be re-opening.
It has been closed since 2016.
Staff at Sunrise Coal's parent company said the demand for coal is becoming greater.
They said they felt the time was now to take action and re-open the Freelandville mine.
"The higher natural gas prices that are happening right now is making goal a very attractive commodity in the market, and so we saw an opportunity to reopen a mine that's been down for a while," said Todd Davis of Hallador Energy.
About two-thirds of those jobs will be underground miners.
The other third will work on the surface level.
Davis also said the mines are safer than ever before.
He said they have won several state and national awards.
