'200 can make a difference' Special Olympics Indiana still in need of volunteers

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Preparations for the Indiana Special Olympics are continuing in Terre Haute.
This comes less than 24 hours before the competition begins.
This is an exciting time for athletes and staff with Special Olympics Indiana.
Staff say the setup that is going on right now is only half the battle.
Staff like Scott Mingle and Jeff Mohler have been working hard setting up for Indiana's Special Olympics all week.
Mingle is the director of sports and competition, and he says they are ready to let the games begin.
"It is really exciting being a sports guy and watching our athletes compete, which is something they love to do," Mingle said.
For the athletes to get the best experience, volunteers need to step up and help out.
Special Olympics Indiana president and CEO Jeff Mohler says it takes about 1,000 coaches and 1,500 volunteers.
Right now, they need about 200 more.
"We're at a pretty good percentage, but that 200 can make a difference of whether we can run the events on time and whether the athletes can experience the quality games that they're used to," Mohler said.
Mohler says volunteering can pay off for the athletes.
It can give them opportunities they may not have had before.
"We know that when our athletes compete with us, they're more likely to have jobs, they're more likely to meet new friends, and that gives them the confidence they really need," Mohler said.
Not only do the games provide opportunities off the field, but on the field, it is the biggest stage for these athletes.
"We have competition throughout the year, but summer games is the pinnacle. It's something they love and look forward to their whole career," Mingle said.
Staff say this is the first year opening ceremonies will be held in the Hulman Center since the pandemic.