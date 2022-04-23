20-year-old Wabash Valley man faces charges

JASPER, Ind. (WTHI) - A 20-year old Wabash Valley man is facing charges after attempting to elude troopers.
The Indiana State Police says this happened just after 5:00 p.m. on Friday.
They say a man on a motorcycle was speeding on County Road 300 North. However, when a trooper began to approach him, the man began to accelerate more.
Due to the high speed and danger to other drivers, the pursuit ended.
But another driver on the road ended up identifying the man as 20-year-old Sterling Kiefer of Jasper, Indiana.
ISP then located Kiefer and his motorcycle at his residence. He faces the following charges:
- Resisting Law Enforcement
- Aggressive Driving