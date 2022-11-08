20 Vets take advantage of free legal clinic

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The second-ever Veteran Legal Clinic at the Terre Haute Veteran's Association was successful.
The clinic provided civil legal services to Hoosier veterans on Tuesday. It was through a partnership with Indiana Legal Services.
The pilot for this clinic was back in April. Thirteen vets took advantage of it during the first one.
On Tuesday, there were a total of 20.
Organizers say this clinic is necessary for the well-being of veterans in Vigo County, and the results show it.
They are working to bring another clinic to the city in the future.