 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Elevated Fire Danger Likely Wednesday Afternoon...

Occasional wind gusts of 15 to 20 MPH, combined with warm
temperatures and low relative humidity values, along with dry
fuels receptive to burning, will lead to elevated fire danger
across portions of central Indiana on Wednesday afternoon.

Avoid open burning if possible on Wednesday as uncontained fires
may spread quickly.

20 Vets take advantage of free legal clinic

  • 0

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The second-ever Veteran Legal Clinic at the Terre Haute Veteran's Association was successful.

The clinic provided civil legal services to Hoosier veterans on Tuesday. It was through a partnership with Indiana Legal Services.

The pilot for this clinic was back in April. Thirteen vets took advantage of it during the first one.

On Tuesday, there were a total of 20.

Organizers say this clinic is necessary for the well-being of veterans in Vigo County, and the results show it.

They are working to bring another clinic to the city in the future.

Recommended for you